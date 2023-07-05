April 4, 1942—June 29, 2023

RUPERT — At the age of 81, Doug cast his last fishing line and bid us farewell. He spent his entire life in his hometown of Rupert, Idaho, where he often boasted that he would never leave because he had the best fishing spot in the state right on his doorstep, Lake Walcott.

On May 20, 1962, Doug married Gloria Maddox. Over six decades, they built a life filled with laughter, and the occasional “spirited discussion”. The Greene’s love to argue and we are fairly certain that even in the afterlife, Doug is still at it!

To all the AM radio stations out there, you are welcome for the many years of entertainment and banter Doug provided. You can now remove him from your “do not answer” list.

In between hunting and fishing, building spud cellars, working at Simplot and raising a family, Doug took night classes to earn his Business degree. Later in life, he built Green Storage. Building the storage sheds proved to be a great foresight for Doug because then he had a place where he could store and park all of his toys.

He had a passion for guns and cars. He particularly loved Corvettes and during his lifetime, he restored several. Doug was known to be very frugal unless he was spending money on his passions which were guns, hunting and fishing. In fact while driving his grandson to swim team practice in Twin Falls, he figured out the perfect speed to put the smallest dent in the gas tank (by the way, it’s a different speed going than coming!).

We will miss all the “Doug-isms”. While Doug’s colorful vocabulary and affinity for four-letter words were unmistakable, it is his daughter, Becky, who will continue his talent for passionate expressions. His grandson, Rowdy, will continue to carry the torch of knowledge, passing on his grandfather’s invaluable wisdom. His granddaughter, Makayla will carry on his passionate personality in her boisterous story telling. His sister, Barb, will continue to share her brother’s stubbornness. And let us not forget his favorite companions, Sugar and Daisy, who will continue to receive unwavering love and care from his devoted wife, Gloria.

Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Corwin and Lucille Greene, and his two sons, Monte and Jay. He is survived by his wife, Gloria, his daughter, Becky Naber, his grandson, Rowdy Greene, his granddaughter, Makayla Greene, his sister, Barbara Corn and his brother, Randy Greene.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to make a donation to your favorite local dog rescue. Plans for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.