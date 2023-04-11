Aug. 9, 1937—April 9, 2023

BUHL — Dorothy Maxine (Evans) Flint, 85, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born on August 9, 1937, in Hobbs, New Mexico, to William Terrell and Glenyce Newman Evans.

Dorothy spent most of her childhood living in Stroud, Oklahoma. She was raised by her loving Grandmother Evans after her own mother passed away during the birth of her second child, when she was 2 years old. Grandmother Evans raised both children while her father worked in a variety of jobs, traveling to several states. Her father later married a woman from Salt Lake City, Utah by the name of Naomi Croxford. Naomi took over the care of Dorothy and Kenneth raising them in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dorothy’s father and Naomi divorced a few years later, and Naomi received full custody of the children and moved them back to Utah.

When Dorothy was a teenager, she became acquainted with Calvin W. Flint from Layton, Utah, who at the time was a soldier in the Korean War. Their love blossomed through their letters, and they were later married on October 7, 1955, in the Salt Lake Temple. For the next 26 years, they lived in Kaysville, Utah. They were blessed with four wonderful children. Cal and Dorothy were an excellent team in everything they did. Together they ran a successful Greenhouse business, and in 1981 they decided to expand their business to Southern Idaho, outside the town of Buhl, in the Hagerman Valley. They fell in love with Idaho and continued living there for the remainder of their lives.

Dorothy was a strong and faithful woman of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It was her faith in Jesus Christ and his power that she lived her life. Dorothy spent much of her adult life doing her ancestors’ genealogy, and many hours in the Temple. This became her life. Dorothy has held many callings in the church over the years, including Primary President, 1st Counselor in the Stake Primary Presidency, Relief Society President, Genealogy specialist, and Gospel Doctrine Teacher, among many others serving tirelessly for her Heavenly Father. She had a great love for the scriptures and a very strong Testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She was married to her sweetheart for 63 years before he passed away in 2019.

She is survived by her four children, Brent Flint of Buhl, Idaho; Layne (Robyn) Flint of Kimberly, Idaho; Stan Flint of Twin Falls, Idaho; and Julie (Cory) Hobbs of West Haven, Utah; along with 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Kenneth (Ann) Evans of Sandy, Utah. Dorothy will be missed by many, but her reunions in Heaven bring her family peace and comfort.

The family would like to thank Canyons Retirement Community and Heritage Hospice for their loving care of our mother during her transition from this life to the next.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave, North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., with a viewing beginning at 12:00 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Deep Creek Ward, 1001 Fair Street, Buhl. She will be buried next to her sweetheart in the West End Cemetery, Buhl.

