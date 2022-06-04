May 3, 1928 - May 31, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Dorothy Lorraine Small, 94, of Twin Falls passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 31, 2022.

She was born on May 3, 1928 to Lyle ad Dorothy Funke-Davis in St. Libory, Nebraska. She attended grade school in Grand Island, Nebraska, but upon the death of her father her family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho.

She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1947, and married her high school sweetheart Roy "Dick" Small on May 24th, 1947 in Hailey, Idaho. They were blessed with a son, Davis Roy in 1950 and a daughter, Janee Lorraine in 1954.

At the age of 22, she was baptized into the LDS church. She was an active member who loved to serve the Lord and served in many auxiliaries of the church over the years. She especially loved serving in the Relief Society, going to the temple and working in the extraction program for genealogy.

She loved spending time with her family and friends, and spent a lot of her early retirement taking care of her grandkids. She loved working in her garden, and always had a beautiful variety of plants every year. She and Dick loved to travel, taking many trips while the kids were small and even more after they retired. Lorraine loved being a part of the mall walker's group, and spent many mornings with friends walking and then having good conversation in the food court. She also loved going to the jazz festival in Sun Valley, and taking bus trips with her friends to see all the different LDS temples.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Lyle, her husband Dick and her children Davis Small and Janee Cristler.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Joanne Small; son-in-law, Art (Joy) Cristler; Nancy Binford and Linda McMurdie, who were like daughters to her; grandchildren: Jeff (Sara) Cristler, Jennifer (Nate) Raff, Melissa Homolka and Kate (David) Bridges, along with six great-grandchildren and many friends and family.

The family would like to extend our deepest thanks to the staff at Canyons Retirement Community for taking care of "Miss Lorraine" and treating her and ourselves like family during her almost 4 years spent living there. We would also like to thank Visions Hospice for the wonderful care she received from them.

Funeral services will be held at 12pm on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the LDS church located at 667 Harrison Street, Twin Falls, Idaho with a viewing to begin at 11am. Graveside service will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

