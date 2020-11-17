Dorothy Jane McCreary

August 2, 1926 ~ November 12, 2020

Dorothy McCreary passed away on November 12, 2020 at Heritage Assisted Living Center due to COVID-19.

She was born August 2, 1926 in Elgin, KS to Harry R. Sears & Elsie L. Sears. She was the 3rd of 5 children. The family moved to Hansen, ID in 1938.

Dorothy attended school in Hansen where she graduated. She later met Frank O. McCreary and they were married in Murtaugh, ID on January 9, 1952. They resided in the Hansen area until they moved into Heritage Retirement Center in 2013.

Dorothy loved to be with her family. Quilting was her passion and she made sure family members got one of her quilts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank O. McCreary, son Frank L. McCreary, grandson Kevin McCreary, granddaughter Teresa Clark, great-granddaughter Elizabeth Rose Brown, Parma, ID; two sisters & two brothers.

She is survived by her daughter Jenny (Brad) Brown, Parma, ID; son Fred McCreary (Jeanie), Twin Falls, ID, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She was loved by all of her family and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank Heritage Assisted Living Center for the loving care they gave our mother.