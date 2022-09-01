June 16, 1930 - Aug. 30, 2022

BURLEY — Dorothy Garner Merrell, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at her home.

Dorothy was the fifth child born to David Ira and Florence Bardella Flinders Garner in Rupert, Idaho, on June 16, 1930, and joined two brothers and five sisters. All the Garner children were born at home.

Dorothy worked on the farm alongside all her family. Her favorite chore was to ride Old Bill and herd their milk cows to a pasture and watch over them all day long before returning the herd in late afternoon.

Dorothy attended school in Rupert and served on the dance team and sang in a sextet of girls, performing at various clubs and meetings throughout the area. Dorothy married in 1948 to Delbert Buckley and had five children. They were later divorced.

She married Bob Merrell in 1974 and they celebrated nearly fifty years together. Dorothy and Bob were a team and co-owned several businesses together. Their work required extensive travel. They visited 49 of the 50 states, and many international cities including London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Tahiti, Bora Bora, and more on four continents. Dorothy was an avid traveler and had a very nimble mind. She was the idea and designer for many food products including Chicken Helper, Cup O'Soup, Lean Cuisine, La Menu and many more. Together, they brought more than 50 products to mainstream America's grocery shelves.

Even with all the work and travel, Dorothy was a caring mother, wife, daughter, and sister, and she loved her family. Dorothy suffered a stroke in 2016 and was home bound for several years; homebound, but in constant contact with her loving family.

In addition to being survived by her husband, Bob, she has left a family of five children, Marsha Kenner (Mike), Teresa Hatt (Milo), Kirk Buckley (Debbie), Stan Buckley (Denice), and Rita Petersen (Todd); 28 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and four of her siblings, Cora Mae Christianson, Ilene Thomas (Robert), LaJune Dayley (Norman), and D. Lind Garner (Karla).

She was preceded in death by David I. and Florence Garner (parents); Eldon Garner (brother); Norma Thompson and Altha Seamons (sisters); Lori Lynch (step-daughter); Mitch Allred (son-in-law); Brenda Buckley (daughter-in-law); and Tyrel Pethtel (great-grandson).

She will always hold a special spot in her family's hearts.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Pam Ridge and Vicky Asher for their care over the years. And, a special thanks to Horizon Home Health and Hospice.

The funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.