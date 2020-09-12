× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 14, 1924—September 5, 2020

Dorothy Faye Emery Clark, a 95-year-old resident of Albion, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert.

Dorothy was born Nov. 14, 1924, in Oakley, Idaho; she was the second of six children born to Eugene Emery Jr. and Guinavere Hunter Emery. The family owned a ranch at Beaver Dam, south of Oakley, and a small farm on Marion Road in Oakley. Dot, as she was affectionately called, grew up milking cows, herding sheep at Beaver Dam, and helping with the harvest.

She attended elementary school in Marion and her older grades in Oakley. She worked at the Cassia County Courthouse in the treasurer’s office under Jeanette Chamberlain, whom she deeply respected. She fostered many good friendships during those years.

Dot met Earnest Walter Clark through mutual friends; she and Earnie were married Sept. 7, 1947, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Marion. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple. They lived south of Albion where Earnie and his brother, Glen, farmed together. Dot and Earnie were the parents of two children, Alan Gene and Janis.