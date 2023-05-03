Sept. 5, 1940—April 29, 2023

BOISE — Dorothy “Dot” Creechley, 82, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023, surrounded by her family in Boise, Idaho.

Dot was born on September 5, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Brunislaw and Victoria Rutkowski. When Dot was a young child, the family moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Dot attended St. Anthony’s Grade School, and graduated from Central Catholic High School in May 1957.

She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she married Jack Creechley, a Ceramic Tile Contractor, in 1967, and pursued a career in Accounting.

In 1970, Dot and Jack purchased the Outdoor Inn in Jarbidge, Nevada, and moved to Jarbidge the spring of 1975. For 48 years, Dot ran the Outdoor Inn from May through November where she hosted many travelers and prepared her homemade recipes that included her famous breads, jellies, and ice cream.

Dot was active in the Jarbidge Community Association, first as Treasurer and then later as Secretary for over 20 years. Dot thoroughly enjoyed her years and celebrations in Jarbidge, especially the community events that included many parades where she could be seen riding in her old Model T, ‘67 Toyota truck, or ‘56 T-bird.

In 1977, Jack started a tile contracting business in Idaho and Dot added handling all the accounting and administrative work to her busy schedule.

Jack and Dot semi-retired in 1991, spending the winters in Parker Dam, Arizona, where they built a house on the Colorado River. Jack passed away in 2008, and their son, Dick, took over the tile business.

In 2014, Dot married Clarence “Mak” Makela. Dot continued to run the Outdoor Inn until she sold it in 2018, and officially retired to have more time to enjoy her true passions that included hunting, fishing, and tending to her garden and beautiful flowers. She also had the opportunity to travel many miles across the nation visiting her many relatives, classmates, and friends that she had accumulated in her lifetime.

Dot is survived by daughter, Christi (Newt) Redenbo and son, Dick (Nancy) Creechley, three grandchildren: Michael Redenbo, Leslee (Thayne) Hill, and Joe (Angelina) Creechley, and eight great-grandchildren. Dot is also survived by her step-children: Richard (Julie), Jack (Cathy) Sandy, Stan, and eight step-grandchildren. She is also survived by her husband, Mak, and his nine children and ten grandchildren. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Brunislaw and Victoria Rutkowski; husband, Jack Creechley; sister, Eleanor Talley; brothers: Bernard and Steven Rutkowski; and grandson, Scott Creechley.

We will celebrate Dot’s life on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 2612 W. State Street, Boise, Idaho. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be immediately following at Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise.

Contributions in memory of Dot can be made to the Jarbidge Community Association.