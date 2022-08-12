July 14, 1923 - Aug. 1, 2022

TWIN FALLS - Doris (Rutherford) Brown, age 99, passed away at Providence Mt. St. Vincent in Seattle, WA.

Doris lived in Buhl and Twin Falls from the 1920's through the early 60's. She had two sons, Rodney and Stanley Rutherford who graduated from Buhl and Twin Falls High Schools respectively.

She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Brown and her beloved daughter Teri Lynn Rutherford.

Doris was active in the Moose Lodge and the Baptist Church. She lived on a farm in Buhl before moving to Twin Falls.