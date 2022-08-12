July 14, 1923 - Aug. 1, 2022
TWIN FALLS - Doris (Rutherford) Brown, age 99, passed away at Providence Mt. St. Vincent in Seattle, WA.
Doris lived in Buhl and Twin Falls from the 1920's through the early 60's. She had two sons, Rodney and Stanley Rutherford who graduated from Buhl and Twin Falls High Schools respectively.
She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Brown and her beloved daughter Teri Lynn Rutherford.
Doris was active in the Moose Lodge and the Baptist Church. She lived on a farm in Buhl before moving to Twin Falls.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.