Doris L. Meyer

March 3, 1941—Sept. 24, 2022

BUHL — Doris Meyer passed away peacefully late on September 24, 2022, with her niece and close friend by her side. Doris was born to Walter and Faye Moore on March 3, 1941 in Buhl, Idaho.

Doris grew up in Buhl and attended Buhl High School. She left for a few years to attend Link’s School of Business in Boise, where she met her husband, Gary. She returned to Buhl with her new family and worked with her husband when he opened the Buhl Glass and Paint Store. She also worked with the Buhl school system as a support person for Middle School teachers.

Doris was a long-time member of the First Christian Church of Buhl where she regularly attended, helping with classes and coffee. She also joined the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Buhl as an active member, and supported various activities and charities such as the Idaho Youth Ranch, and the West End Senior Center.

Doris enthusiastically followed NCAA Basketball and pro teams like the Utah Jazz, Seattle Seahawks and Mariners, and the Atlanta Braves. She also loved dogs, collecting all things Dachshund. This included her active pets: Arnold, Frankie and Peanut.

Doris is survived by her three sons, Doug (Kim), Greg (Lauren) and Derek (Julie); and her sister, Gayle Kuhn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Faye Moore; and her husband Gary.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the West End Senior Center in the name of Doris and Gary Meyer for their support of seniors in the local area.

Doris is laid to rest next to her husband Gary, and near her parents at West End Cemetery, 1574 E. 4150 N., Buhl, Idaho 83316.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Doris’ memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.