Oct. 25, 1930—June 24, 2022

TWIN FALLS—Mrs. Doris (Huckabee) Lazaros, age 91, of Twin Falls, Idaho went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Mrs. Lazaros was born October 25, 1930 to Arthur and Ruth Huckabee. She was a media church member of Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge, LA and a retired realtor.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jay Lewis Lazaros.

She spent most of her life sharing her deep Christian faith with others through her own personal outreach ministry. She was a prayer warrior for everyone that she knew and spent most of her free time keeping in touch with her many relatives and friends. Her two greatest passions were serving her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and praying for this great country and it’s leaders.

Doris is survived by: Novelea Martin and Elise Stapleton of Twin Falls, ID; three sisters: Mary Jones of Longview, TX, Nancy Adams Eatman of Texarkana, TX and Rebecca Metcalf of Houston, TX; four grandchildren: Audrey Kelley (Matt), Mitchell Martin, Alena Mangum and Chelsey Martin; along with several great-grandchildren.

At Doris’s request there will be no formal services.