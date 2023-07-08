Aug. 7, 1958—July 1, 2023

JEROME — Dorinda (Dee) Jewel Silver, 64 of Jerome, Idaho, passed on July 1, 2023 in Oahu, Hawaii. Dee was born on August 7, 1958, in Jerome, Idaho.

Dee married George (Pee Wee) Silver III on September 21, 1975. Dee attended Jerome School District and graduated from CSI with her GED.

Dee loved Jesus and enjoyed telling people about her love for Him and how her life had changed since she gave her life to Him.

Dee will be remembered for being an exceptionally dedicated public servant, serving as a 911 dispatcher for Idaho State Police, Sircom, and Twin Falls Police Department. She was highly respected in her profession as one of the lead trainers that traveled throughout the state teaching and was featured on Rescue 911 for her heroism during an officer involved shooting. Dee loved being a public servant and will be remembered for her professionalism and giving calm, steady guidance during emergencies.

Dee lived the majority of her life in Jerome, Idaho and enjoyed traveling around the country to visit her Children and relished watching her Grandchildren in their various sporting events and performances. After retiring, Dee enjoyed snow birding with Pee Wee in Arizona for the past few years and was looking forward to the upcoming trips that she had planned with him.

There was nothing that brought Dee more joy than spending time with her family. She enjoyed planning family trips and reunions and was always planning the next one before the current one was over. Dee had an infectious laugh and would light up a room with her smile. She had a giving and generous heart and loved to help others in any way that she could.

Dee is survived by her loving spouse: George (Pee Wee) Silver III, Children: Douglas (Salt Lake City, UT), Dorinda (Ron) Eppers (Jerome, ID), Daniel (Jeanne) (Filer, ID), Jay (Jamie) (Sedro Woolley, WA), Lucas Martin (Genesee, ID), Grandchildren: Veronica (Devin) Kelsey, Dakota (Jana) Silver, Nauvre Silver, Lilly Silver, Samantha Silver, Kimberly Silver,Chloe (Jacob) Mahler, Michael Eppers, Violet Silver, Jaxon Silver, Morgan Silver, Nevaeh Silver, Great Grandchildren: Natalie and Rylie Gonzalez, Siblings: Debbie Young, Kathy Bailey, Nancy Harwager.

Dee is preceded in death by: Parents- Ralph and Fern Gardner, Siblings- Denise Fiscus and Dennis Gardner, Grandchildren- Brittany Silver, Brandon Silver, Baby Mahler

Service will be held on July 15, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Canyon Crossing Church in Twin Falls, Idaho.