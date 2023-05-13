May 6, 1940—May 5, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Dorann (Thorpe) Ficklin passed away on May 5, 2023, after bravely battling cancer. She was born on May 6, 1940, to Twyla Johns and Ford Edwin Thorpe at her grandparents’ home in Spanish Fork, Utah, where she spent a happy childhood.

On September 4, 1958, Dorann married Royce Conrad Ficklin in the Salt Lake Temple. They moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they raised their family before moving to Twin Falls, Idaho in 2010.

Dorann was a skilled seamstress, crocheter, and knitter. She was known for her knitted dishcloths, which were treasured by all who received them.

Her favorite colors were UNLV scarlet and grey, and her favorite flowers were little purple pansies. Dorann and Royce spent many peaceful hours at their cabin in Pine Valley, Utah.

She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various capacities, including Primary Pianist, Young Women’s Secretary, and Ward Camp Leader for many years.

She left behind 5 children she deeply loved: Dale Royce (Judy), Don Jay (Devri), Daryl Gene (Melissa), Wayne Conrad (Anne), and Janet Diann Ficklin. She is survived by 19 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren (and 1 on the way), sisters-in-law: Laraine and La Rae Ficklin, and Tonie Thorpe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Royce Conrad, grandson, Colton Ficklin, parents, brothers: Wayne and Glen Thorpe, and brothers-in-law: Fred and Enessy Ficklin.

Friends and family are invited to the viewing on May 20, 2023 between 10:00-11:00 am at Spilsbury Mortuary in St. George, Utah. Graveside services and Interment will be at the Pine Valley Cemetery in Pine Valley, Utah after the viewing. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, ID and Spilsbury Mortuary in St. George, Utah.