March 4, 1926 ~ November 14, 2020

Donna Pettingill Ward, 94 of Almo, Idaho, crossed peacefully through the veil and reunited with her husband on November 14, 2020. She was born March 4, 1926, in Elba, Idaho, to her parents, John Basil and Inez Caroline Pettingill. She was welcomed by her parents and older sister, Amy Yvonne. A younger brother, Lynn Pettingill, joined the family five years later.

Donna grew up in Elba on the family farm, where she experienced many happy childhood adventures with her sister and brother. She learned the art of canning, playing the piano and quilting, all of which were an asset to her throughout her life. Over the years Donna and her mother hand quilted over 100 quilts for family and friends.

She attended grade school in Elba where she excelled in socializing and basketball. She then went on to Raft River High School in Malta, Idaho, where she met the love of her life, Thern Ward. She graduated in 1945, and married Thern on January 28, 1946, in the Salt Lake Temple. This union was blessed with six children.