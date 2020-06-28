Donna Mendenhall

She entered the world on July 7, 1936, in American Falls, Idaho to Melvin and Lillian Allen. Donna was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, and a friend to everyone. After graduating from Rupert High, she married her high school sweetheart Arlen Storey. Together they had three children: David, Richard and Susan. They were married for 30 years and eventually divorced. In 1995, Donna retired from AT&T.

Donna met Dale Mendenhall in 2005, and they married the next year. A devoted wife, she cared for Dale throughout his battle with cancer. Dale passed away in November 2019, with Donna by his side. She had a servant’s heart, always willing to help anyone in need. She enjoyed being a mother to her three children, a grandmother to her two grandchildren, and a great-grandmother to her four great grandchildren. She loved spending time with them and attended many of their activities. She also found joy in gardening, canning, crocheting, cooking, sewing and entertaining, but most of all she loved her family. She was actively involved in church, as she volunteered her gifts of baking and sewing costumes for the church plays. Each year she participated in the Relay for Life to support cancer victims and survivors.