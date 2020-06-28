Donna Mendenhall

July 7, 1936—June 16, 2020
Donna Allen Mendenhall, 83, beloved Mother was called home to her eternal resting place on June 16, 2020.
She entered the world on July 7, 1936, in American Falls, Idaho to Melvin and Lillian Allen. Donna was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, and a friend to everyone. After graduating from Rupert High, she married her high school sweetheart Arlen Storey. Together they had three children: David, Richard and Susan. They were married for 30 years and eventually divorced. In 1995, Donna retired from AT&T.
Donna met Dale Mendenhall in 2005, and they married the next year. A devoted wife, she cared for Dale throughout his battle with cancer. Dale passed away in November 2019, with Donna by his side. She had a servant’s heart, always willing to help anyone in need. She enjoyed being a mother to her three children, a grandmother to her two grandchildren, and a great-grandmother to her four great grandchildren. She loved spending time with them and attended many of their activities. She also found joy in gardening, canning, crocheting, cooking, sewing and entertaining, but most of all she loved her family. She was actively involved in church, as she volunteered her gifts of baking and sewing costumes for the church plays. Each year she participated in the Relay for Life to support cancer victims and survivors.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband Dale; her parents, Melvin and Lillian Allen; her brothers Richard and Gerald; and her sister-in-law Lidia. She is survived by her sons David Storey and wife Carol of Franktown, and Richard Storey of Phoenix; daughter Susan Storey of Yukon; grandson Justin Parcells of Portland; granddaughter Brianna Hymas and husband Brennan of Colorado Springs; great grandchildren, Aiden, Baylee, Jaycee and Sophie; sisters, Luella Allen of Rupert, Jane Smedley and husband Merlin of Burley, Carol Campbell and Judy Allen of Heyburn; and her sister-in-law Barbara of Paul. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
You will be missed dearly, Mom and Grandma. We will miss your beautiful smile and your contagious laugh. We love you dearly. Thank you for blessing our lives and leaving such a wonderful legacy.
A service to honor Donna’s life will take place at Rupert First Assembly Church in Rupert, Idaho on July 10th at 11:30 a.m. The family will greet friends starting at 10:30 AM.
