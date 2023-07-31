June 26, 1950—July 26, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Donald Lamar Anderson gained his angel wings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. He was born on June 26, 1950 to Lamar and Virginia Anderson in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Don married Gayle Turner in 1970 and was blessed with two children, Kim and Kenny Anderson. Later he met the love of his life, Diana Ruhter Ihler. They married on May 10, 1985 and through this marriage he gained two sons, Jeremy and Andy Ihler.

Don started his career in construction early in life. His hard work ethic led him to opening Don Anderson Construction Company, Inc. in 1982, growing it to be one of the premier construction companies in Southern Idaho alongside his wife Diana. Don’s legacy will continue to be carried on by his son, Kenny and grandson, Brenden.

Some of his best times were spent with his kids and grandkids, whether that was fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, RZR riding, racing or just hanging out at the cabin. One of his greatest joys was helping the grandkids learn how to get into trouble and just hanging out with them.

Another of his favorite past times was drag racing. Don and Diana started racing in 1995. Over the years they traveled around the country, competing in many divisional and national events making many memories. He was one of the first to help out a fellow racer in a time of need, whether loaning parts or working on a car. To know Don was to know his love of racing and Corvettes. This hobby led to an amazing extended race family.

Don is survived by his wife, Diana, of 38 years, daughter, Kim (Shane) Van Leuven, son, Kenny (Gena) Anderson, son, Jeremy (Tara) Ihler and son, Andy (Sarah) Ihler; Thompson, Wacey Anderson, Davin Van Leuven, Brenden Anderson, Haylie Van Leuven, Hailey Hendrickson, Hanna Hendrickson, Addyson Ihler, and Teagan Ihler. Great grandchildren: Jaxxon Chavez, Soraya Thompson, Makenzie Haswell and Scarlett Thompson; brother, Roger Anderson, sister, Vickie (Barry) Eacker, bonus parents, Dean and Shirley Ruhter and limitless extended family members and friends.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Lamar Anderson, step father, Francis Corey, mother, Virginia Corey, brother, Steve Anderson, nephews: Travis Anderson and Jake Bowman.

Don gave 100% to everything he did! He lived life to the fullest and loved each new adventure he embarked on. He will be greatly missed, by everyone who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church at 11:00 a.m.