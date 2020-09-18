× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald F. Sharp

September, 13, 2020 Age 77

Donald Franklin Sharp passed away suddenly but peacefully, Sunday, September 13th, 2020 at his home in Boise, Idaho. He was born February, 13, 1943, the youngest of two children to parents E. Franklin and Ramah Sharp in Twin Falls, ID.

He attended school in Hansen, ID until his parents bought their own farm south of Twin Falls. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1961, attended the University of Idaho for one and completed one year of welding school at Idaho State University. This is where he met and married Cecilia Benkula from Murtaugh, ID. To this union was born two sons. Don and the boys farmed the family dairy farm until 1991, when he and Cecilia divorced.

Don drove bus for Sun Valley Stages for a time where he got reacquainted with Patti “baby cakes” Stephenson and spent 26 loving years sharing adventures together. At the time of his death he had enjoyed 33 years of sobriety in the AA program, to which he said he owed his life and was a respected sponsor to many in the program.

He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Donald (Tressa) Sharp, Charleton Franklin (Terry) Sharp, Robin Sharp and Patti Stephenson and her sons Mike and Mark and families. Grandchildren, Austin (Ryann) Sharp and Alyson Sharp. Jenna, Kelsey and Alex Sharp and Marrisa and Scarlette Purviance. Great Granddaughter Sutton Oleta Sharp. Nieces Mardi Jo Coffelt, son Thomas and Teresa Coffelt and son Parker.