September 8, 1931 ~ October 3, 2020

Donald E. VerWey, 89 of Kimberly, Idaho passed away at Grace Assisted Living Center in Twin Falls, Idaho, Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Don was born September 8, 1931 in Inwood, Iowa, 2nd son, and the last of seven children born to Jess Bert and Matilda Jensen Verwey. Don’s grandparents came to the United States from Holland in the late 1800’s. His father was born in Sioux City, Iowa in 1895 and went through the 7th Grade before taking over running his parent’s farm.

Don was born at the beginning of the Great Depression. His father was a farmer and landlord and his mother raised her children, cooked and cleaned and cared for all the needs of the boarders in their Boarding House. Times were hard but they were a close-knit family that maintained their core values of faith, family and hard work. Don enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 18 years and served as a Fireman with the Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Four, stationed in San Ysidro, CA and served during the Korean War.