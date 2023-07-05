June 9, 1932—June 27, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Donald “Don” N. Duren, 91 years old, of Twin Falls, ID (formerly of Boise) passed away June 27, 2023.

Don was born on June 9, 1932, in Trinidad, Colorado. After graduating high school in Loveland, Colorado, he joined the U.S. Army. Don then married Mary Lou, they were married 56 years until her death in 2015. They were blessed with two children, Allen and Dee Dee.

After his Military retirement he started his career with the Bureau of Land Management in Colorado, surveying for five years. They then moved to Idaho where he continued his career with the Bureau of Land Management and retired after 40 years of service. As a Cadastral Surveyor he loved being outside walking the land. One of the more notable places he surveyed was Silver City, ID. A popular destination-point for many people to visit. His favorite place to survey was the Island Park area in Eastern Idaho. Don also loved their fishing trips to Alaska, visiting family and catching the big fish.

Don was proceeded in death by his wife, Mary Lou, a brother, Clyde, and a grandson, Rocky. He is survived by his sister, Shirley Dickenson of Auroa, CO, son, Allen Duren (wife Kelly) of Meridian, ID, daughter, Dee Dee Reed (husband John) of Hazelton, ID, grandchildren, Rachael, Nicholas, Brogen, Bryler, and Brinley. He was also a great-grandfather to Monique, Sophia, Lucas, and a little girl on the way.

There will be no services per Don’s request.