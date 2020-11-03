January 8, 1933 ~ November 1, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Donald “Dean” Cantrell announce his passing from COVID-19 on November 1, 2020 at a local care facility.

Dean Cantrell was born on January 8, 1933 in Bergman, Arkansas, to Allen John and Lena (Devore) Cantrell. He attended school through the 3rd grade, and then had to help his Dad on the farm. He came to Idaho when he was 18 and met the love of his life, Pauline, but wasn’t quite ready to settle down and went back to Arkansas. He came back to Idaho for his sweetheart several years later and they got married on April 5, 1957. He worked at various jobs throughout his lifetime, but most of his time was spent as a farmer and dairyman. He was employed by Bob and Carolyn Cornie for about 17 years. They became very good friends. He later was employed by Ted Cornie. He remained good friends with all the Cornie children throughout the years. He even got a Corgie, he named Misty, from Merlaine Cornie-Crites. He was crazy about his dog, Misty, and kept several of her pups.

He loved to garden and grew some of the best watermelons you ever tasted. He enjoyed working with cattle, goats, and hogs, as long as they did what he wanted. He was known to have a bit of a temper but enjoyed what he did. He had a very good work ethic, nobody ever worked harder than he did.