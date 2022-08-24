Donald C. Lawson was born in Dodge City, Kansas on March 10, 1938, to James A. Lawson and Retha (Short) Lawson. Don and his family moved to Rupert Idaho at a young age. Don attended school in Rupert and graduated from Minico High School.

Don joined the Army right after graduation. He came home on leave and fell in love with Martha Bandy, they were soon wed on December 21, 1963. They will celebrate their 59th Anniversary this December.

Don was very honored and proud to serve his country, he had patriotism pulsing through his veins. He faithfully served in the Army and retired after 20 years. Don then settled back into the Mini-Cassia area where he was a public servant. He worked for the City of Rupert in the Street Department and then had the opportunity to work for the Idaho Transportation Department until his retirement.

Don understood the concept of giving back to his community and was active with the Rupert Reserve Police and the Lions Club. Don loved to help with the screening of eyes at the grade schools, he also felt very strongly about honoring fellow Veterans. Don honored his fellow Veterans by participating in the Funeral Honor Guards. Don received one last honor for his dedication to his country by Hospice Visions and the Pinning Ceremony. This meant the world to Don and to his family. Thank you to Hospice Visions for presenting this honor to our dad.

One of Don’s greatest joys in life was becoming a grandpa! He loved the times that he got to take his granddaughter shopping! I think the first sentence Jessica learned was, “Let’s shop till we drop!” Our Dad and Mom took time to build great memories with their granddaughter.

Don is survived by his wife Martha, Twin Falls; son, Frank Lawson, Kimberly; daughter, Tina (Darwin) Myers, Twin Falls; sister, Cathy Ingalls, Rupert; granddaughter, Jessica (Jeremiah) Mortensen, Port Orchard, Washington; and six great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents James and Retha Lawson, mother-in-law, Severe Bandy, and one brother Frank Lawson.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice Visions and their staff for their compassionate care of our dad and our family.

There will be a viewing on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Chuck Swoboda officiating.