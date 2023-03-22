Feb. 5, 1942—March 21, 2023

JEROME — Donald was born February 5, 1942, and passed away, March 21, 2023 at his home.

Donald was born in Artesia, CA, the oldest of 3 children, to Doc and Cornelia Aardema. He attended Bellflower Christian School, until age 16 when he moved with his family to Riverside, CA, to help with the family dairy. He learned the value of hard work, milking, feeding and caring for the animals. During his teenage years, he had a tendency to drive fast which caused his parents constant worry and him, many tickets!!

He married Alicia Ykema in 1962, and had 4 children: Don, Ron, Trisch and Mike. In 1966, the family moved to Central CA to start their own dairy. They were later divorced.

In 1972, he married Evelyn Cecil, gaining 4 more children, Jeff, Chuck, Wes, and Laura. He and Evelyn were married 45 years until her passing in Oct. 2016.

Seeking new opportunities, in 1980 Donald and Evelyn moved to Jerome, Idaho where they purchased a small dairy farm. The dairy brought him much happiness as he watched it grow.

His true passion was gardening—from the greenhouse he built on the dairy, along with canning the fruits of his labor. He shared his bounty with all who came by.

His other passion was golfing, which started when Stan Detweiler and John Breckenridge, invited him to golf at Blue Lakes Country Club, He and Evelyn were members for 30 years.

In the winter, Donald and Evelyn would go to Palm Springs golfing and spending time with good friends, Jack and Diane Van Beek. Donald purchased a home in 2018 which he shared with Jerrelyn Toolson, on the Jerome Country Club, where they enjoyed golfing and telling stories with many friends.

Donald is survived by his 2 sisters, Mary (Tom) Heida, Caryn Kelley (Frank), his children Don (Kristy) Aardema, Ron (Jesika) Aardema, Trisch (Paul) Beezhold, daughter-in-law Sarah Aardema, Jeff (Ardis) Cecil, Chuck (Carrie) Cecil, Wes (Denise) Cecil, Laura (John) Fitzgerald, and special friend, Jerrelyn Toolson; 23 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Doc and Cornelia Aardema, wife, Evelyn Aardema, son, Mike Aardema, brother-in-law, Richard Kelley, niece, Amanda Howes, and nephew-in-law, Paul Ciocca.

A graveside will be 10:00 am at the Jerome Cemetery. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, 11:00 am at the Jerome Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice Visions, Twin Falls, ID. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.