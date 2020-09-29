Dona Kunau

Dona served as a State Committee Woman for the Idaho Republican Party and represented Cassia County at state conventions and Idaho at several national Republican conventions. She was named to the Idaho Republican Hall of Fame, and received the award for Outstanding Republican Worker in 1987 from the Idaho State Republicans.

One of her passions was playing bridge, which she did for over 60 years with different Burley clubs. She also enjoyed duplicate bridge, and played with several friends over the years.

The family is thankful for the loving care and attention for both Dona and Glen by their very special care-givers, Tammy Zimmerman, Valle Steube, Lowayne Wall, Brittany Self, Jesse Carter, and Josie Hauser, and to their good friends, Cindy Moyle and Glenda Meacham.

She is survived by her husband; her children and grandchildren; and two sisters, Cheryl Gillette (Jim) of Burley, and Linda McFarland of Lave Hot Springs, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Kenneth Ashcraft and Donald (Swede) Ashcraft.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with the Rev. Kenneth Haftorson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery.