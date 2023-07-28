Dec. 14, 1931—July 25, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Dona was born in Ashton, Idaho on Dec. 14, 1931, and passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. She was the oldest of 4 children born to Donald and Nellie Holden. Siblings are: Jim Holden (deceased), Barbara Moyle, and Donald Holden (deceased).

Dona learned to work hard at an early age spending time working at the family-owned store in Malta, and restaurant in Burley while still in school. She graduated from Burley High School and spent much of her life in Burley and the surrounding areas.

She married Guy Simons, Jr. and had one daughter, Michelle, and one son, Tracy (deceased) and they divorced. She was married to Francis Scott in 1964 until he passed away in 1986. She worked in Gooding County as Deputy and Records Clerk and finished her career at the Burley Job Service.

In 1990, she married LaWayne “Shorty” Mann and gained another four sons along with their families. Together they were active in the Burley Elks, traveled and enjoyed retired life together until he passed away in 2016.

For many years she played Pinochle in Burley and Rupert.

Dona was a classy, independent, hard-working, organized, and smart woman. She was always willing to step up and help to make things better in everything she did. She was a great listener and provided insights and support to all who needed her. No matter what challenges she faced she persevered, always finishing with a smile.

She was an exceptionally talented seamstress and master of needle work. She loved to read and try new recipes. She always had a gadget or balloon, or some treat for the visiting grandkids. Her Christmas shopping was done by July, and she cherished every opportunity to play a card game.

Dona enjoyed precious time with her sister, Barbara and her family visiting the grandkids, shopping, weekly dinners, and the infamous card game of “313”. She cherished all visits and actively kept up with the kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on Facebook and phone calls.

Her last seven years were at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls where she was often seen helping others and made many friends who adored and admired her energy and wits. She started a weekly Farkle game where they called her “the boss” because she was the only one who knew how to keep score.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Bill) Gilbert, sister, Barbara Moyle, stepsons: Bill and Kelly (Lyla) Mann, daughter-in law, Kathy (Rick) Aitchison, grandchildren: Kami (Pete) Lowry, Kirk (Ann) Baisch, Collette Aguirre, Brian Gilbert, Vincent Simons, Candice (Eric) Bargewell and many great-grandkids.

She was beloved by her family. Her insight and support will leave a hole in our hearts, but we will cherish the time and lessons learned from her. Heaven gained another angel. We were all so very blessed to have had her in our lives.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 followed by a graveside service in the chapel at the Paul Cemetery, 573 W. 100 N, Paul, ID 83347.

To share memories and condolences with the family online please visit Dona’s tribute page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.