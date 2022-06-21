June 30, 1929 - June 6, 2022

GOODING — Dolores Louise Koonce, 92, a resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Heritage Assisted Living in Twin Falls.

Dolores was born along with her twin sister, Dorothy on June 30, 1929, in Windom, Minnesota, to the proud parents, Rachel and Virgil Vandermoon, and were met by their brother, Curtis and sister, Geraldine. Three years later their mother, Rachel died due to complications of child birth. It was the year of the great depression and their father could no longer keep the family together. Clarence and Louise Pettyjohn, an aunt and uncle took the twins to raise as their own.

The twins went to school in Hartley, Iowa and graduated in 1948. Dolores went on to Iowa State Teachers College and Buena Vista State College and graduated with an Elementary Teacher's degree. She went on to teach school for thirteen years in several small towns in Iowa. While in college she met a young man on a blind date. His name was Harry Dwyer, just out of the army, having served in Korea. They fell in love and married in 1956. They had two daughters, Kathy and Kellie.

In 1959 they packed up and moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, where new opportunities awaited them. Dolores worked at various jobs and continued to teach. She taught at St. Edward's School for two years. Their daughters grew up and married and led their own lives. Dolores and Harry were later divorced.

Dolores later met Curtis Koonce. They fell in love and were married in 1987. They lived in Lewiston, Idaho for a few years and then moved to Gooding. Curtis died in the year 2000.

Dolores had an interest in music, bought a guitar, and learned to play it. She loved music and loved to sing and composed several songs. She belonged to the Idaho State Old-time Fiddlers Association, later The Fiddlers, Inc. She was the Director of Registration for the Idaho State Old-time Fiddlers Contest for several years.

She was a member of the Gooding Methodist Church and a volunteer at the Gooding Senior Center which she enjoyed so much. She also enjoyed playing pool at the Senior Center and she would say she didn't play very well, but she sure enjoyed it.

She is survived by her sister Dorothy Anderson; daughter Kellie Paris; grandchildren – Eric Kolman, and Stacey Boyd; four great-grandchildren - Samantha, Cassidy, Isaac and Kaylee; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; her brother - Curtis; sister Geraldine; and daughter Kathy Kolman and her husband Robert Kolman.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Services will conclude at the Chapel.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

