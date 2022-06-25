Sept. 16, 1927—June 18, 2022

BUHL—Dolly Josephine Larragan, age 94, passed away June 18, 2022, at River Rock Assisted Living in Buhl, Idaho. Dolly was born September 16, 1927 in Maywood, Nebraska to Frank and Lillie Meissner.

She moved to Idaho in 1933 with her family. She attended school in Idaho and Nebraska. She married Clifford Montgomery and to this union was born two sons, Bobby (stillborn) and Jerry. They later divorced.

Dolly attended and graduated from the Twin Falls Business School. After graduation she worked for over 20 years in the Pharmacy Department at MVRMC. She retired in 1989. She married Felix Larragan in 1984. They made their home in Buhl, Idaho.

Dolly is survived by two grandchildren, Michelle (Eric) Neria, and Bryan (Michelle) Montgomery; two great-grandchildren, Adele and Mattie Montgomery; niece, Barbara Zago; great-nephew, Josh Lacroix; great-niece, Amber Lacroix; three great-nephews. Jake, Torre, and Chad; two stepdaughters, Carmen and Judy; three step grandchildren, Mary, Paula, and Tony; one great step grandchild, Elise; one step niece, Peggy Dehaas and family; and one step nephew, Mike Davet and family.

Dolly was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Jerry; brother, Ray; sister, Edna Mae; nephews, Gary and Duane Meissner; and stepson, Doug.

At Dolly’s request there will be no formal service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to: Buhl Quick Response Unit, 201 Broadway Ave N, Buhl, ID 83316, or because Dolly loved dogs and they were an important part of her life, donations in her name can be made to any local animal shelter.

Her family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff of River Rock Assisted Living for their love and kindness. They would also like to thank the Hospice Visions team for the comfort they provided during Dolly’s final days.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dolly’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.