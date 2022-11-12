Sept. 19, 1943—Nov. 9, 2022
DECLO — Dixie Lee Estes, a 79-year-old resident of Declo, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation, in Rupert.
The funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 20222 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main, in Declo. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral at the Church.
A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.
