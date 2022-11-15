May 30, 1948—Nov. 8, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Dixie Lea (Colter) Henderson, 74, a resident of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Twin Falls Transitional Care in Twin Falls.

Dixie was born on May 30, 1948 in Gooding, Idaho, the daughter of Owen and Erma (Graves) Colter. She was raised and educated in Gooding.

Dixie married David Henderson.

She is survived by: two sons: Kurt Henderson and Michael Henderson, both of Twin Falls; six grandchildren: Derek and Lindsay Stewart, Dylan and Kristen Goertzen, Logan Henderson and Kourtney Henderson; six greatgrandchildren: Makayla, Victoria and Owen Stewart, Kamron, Madison and Daniel Goertzen.

She was preceded in death by: her parents: Owen and Erma Colter; her brothers: Dennis Colter and Calvin Colter; and her husband, David Henderson.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

A viewing will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

