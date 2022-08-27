March 4, 1931—Aug. 24, 2022

BURLEY — Dixie (Gardner) Dixon was born March 4, 1931, in Provo, Utah, to Bert and Edna Gardner. She passed away in Burley, Idaho, at the age of 91, on August 24, 2022.

Dixie graduated from Burley High School in 1949 and attended Ricks College on a journalism scholarship. While there, she met Ken Dixon, and they were married on September 12, 1950, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They raised their family in Gooding, Richfield, and Hunt, Idaho and later lived in Jerome and Twin Falls.

A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dixie served faithfully in the church and blessed many people with her goodness. She and her husband Ken served missions in Manila, Philippines, and Cyprus, Greece.

Dixie was an accomplished seamstress, quilter, oil painter and floral designer. Her pride and joy were her seven children, 32 grandchildren, and 66 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; her parents; brother, Mac Gardner; sister, Carol Judd; daughter, DeAnn Romer; grandson, Luke Dixon; granddaughter, Sarah Dixon; and great-grandson, TyErin Maxwell. Dixie is survived by her brothers: Kent (Lauralee) Gardner and Bryce (Eileen) Gardner; children: Dusty (Bill) Phillips, Mark (Claudia) Dixon, Del Romer, Janeen (Jeffrey) Redd, Chad (Becky) Dixon, Bret (Ginger) Dixon, and Jill (Mark) Wareham.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, with a viewing to begin one hour prior, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 North Tiger Drive, Jerome, Idaho. Graveside will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dixie’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.