July 28, 1945—Sept. 13, 2022

GOODING — Dianna Lee Novinger, 77, surrounded by family, went home to be with her Savior and King, September 13, 2022. Dianna was born on July 28, 1945, to Neil and Johanna Swope in Pasadena, California.

She met the love of her life, Bill Novinger, whom she married in 1965. They lived in a number of states before settling in Gooding, Idaho in 1979, where they continue to farm to this day.

Dianna loved sharing the desire of her heart, honoring and glorifying her risen Savior, Jesus Christ.

She leaves behind her husband, Bill; her sister, Loretta; her children: Trisha (Garrett) Bolyard, Keith (Rachelle) Novinger, Rebecca (Daniel) Novinger, Jenna Novinger; and 24 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Swope.

A viewing will be open to anybody wishing to say their final goodbyes and give the family their condolences. It will be located at Rosenau Funeral Home from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The Celebration of a Life well-lived, glorifying God, will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 798 Eastland Dr. N., Twin Falls, Idaho, on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Dianna’s favorite charity, Samaritan’s Purse.