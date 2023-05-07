May 5, 1932—April 24, 2023

Our precious Mom passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023.

She was born to Earnest and Alice Ehrich on May 5, 1932 in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

In the summer of 1949, after the passing of their parents, Diane and her only sister, Shirley moved from New Mexico to Livermore, California to live with their uncle and aunt, Clarence and Mildred Keene.

There, Diane met the love of her life, Arthur Reinstein at a rodeo in Livermore. Rodeos were one of the many things she enjoyed. Diane became Arthur’s June Bride and were married in June 1950. They celebrated 63 years together until Art’s passing in 2013.

To their special union four sons were born into this world: Dennis (Donna), Henry (Kathryn), Rick (Liz), and Thom. She was proud to share stories about each son.

Taking care of her four little “cowboys”, roundups at the ranch, learning from grandma Dean in the kitchen, camping, gardening, and dancing with Art, are to name a few of the many things she loved about life. She was also very much an animal lover. Besides caring for her sons, any animal that ever wandered onto the ranch was always well-fed and adopted. Her love for animals is something she passed down to her sons and grandchildren.

Art and Diane joined Dania Hall in 1958 with Diane being a long-standing member of Danebod 16. Also, Grand President and Past Grand President of Dannebrog Danish Society. This is where she loved to play cards, go to conventions, and spend time with friends and family. She was also a member of the Eastern Star in Livermore, CA. She attended her last convention a week before her passing. She made many special friends at Dania Hall gatherings. Music, one of her many passions, also led her to join the Sweet Adelines Acapella Group in Twin Falls, ID.

Adding to her growing (ranch), 10 grandchildren came along: Kara, Chanda (Nathan), Brock (Stephanie), Kody (Megan), Tianna (Andrew), Allison (John), Christianna (Albe), Zack, Liz (Bill), Brandon (Ali) also 13 great-grandchildren enjoyed her love, hugs and kisses too!

Aunt Di also leaves behind many nieces and nephews she truly loved and enjoyed.

Requesting words to describe their Granny D, here she is through their eyes:

Unconditional Love, Energetic, A good heart, Kind, Stoic, Vivacious, Plants, Positive, Selfless, Stubbornly Happy, Determined, Role Model, Turquoise, Wagon Wheels, Card Shark, (Hot Dog!), Adventurous, and Soft loving hands.

90 years went too fast!!!! We will miss you so much Mom, Granny D, Aunt Di, and Diane.

A private memorial will be held at a later date for family and friends.