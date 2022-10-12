March 25, 1940—Oct. 10, 2022

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Diane Jones Shaw, age 82, died Saturday, October 10, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah with family by her side. Diane was born March 25, 1940 to Harold and Lorraine Jones.

In 1959, she married Owen J. Shaw in the Salt Lake City, Utah LDS Temple. Together they had seven children and raised a successful dairy farm. She spent a significant portion of her life caring for her husband after his health deteriorated due to kidney disease.

Throughout her life she had the opportunity to touch the lives of many people through her gift of music. She was a magnificent piano and organ teacher and shared her talent in various organizations in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints up until her death.

Diane was also an incredible seamstress and quilter. She enjoyed making quilts for her family for any special occasion. Her memory will live on through her service and time devoted to those she loved.

She is survived by her children: Karie Ritchie (Joel), Vickie Durrant (Jon), Randy Shaw, Lanada Shaw, Natalie Shaw, and Valaree Koyle (Val), 45 grandchildren and 87 great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her infant son Boyce J. Shaw, husband Owen J. Shaw, parents Harold Trevor Jones and Lorraine Carroll Nielsen, and her older brother Gerald Jones.

Viewing will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at Myers Funeral Home in Brigham City, Utah from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Brigham City West Stake Center in Brigham City, Utah at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held before the funeral service from 10:00-11:00 a.m.