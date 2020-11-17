December 6, 1941 ~ November 5, 2020

Diane Fay Allen 78 year old Rupert resident was reunited in heaven with her loving husband on November 5, 2020.

Diane was born on December 6, 1941 in Rupert, Idaho, the daughter of Albert and Lela Plocher. We are convinced that if the Japanese had known of her arrival, they never would have took a shot at Pearl harbor. The day after she was born the world went to war and she went to work being awesome.

Diane grew up on the family farm north of Rupert with her five siblings. She was the middle child and a best friend to her brothers, sister and about 150 cousins. The Plocher “cousins” and her relationship with her large family were something she cherished. Family was her anchor.

Fun Fact: Diane was a part of Minico High Schools inaugural Graduating class in 1960. An original Spartan and a farmer’s daughter. We thought she’ d get a kick out of a “Fun Fact” in this obituary.