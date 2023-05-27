Sept. 19, 1933—May 17, 2023
Diana was born September 19, 1933, in Twin Falls, Idaho. She passed away peacefully of natural causes May 17, 2023, at her home.
Diana was a loving wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. Above all she was always kind. She will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her children: Connie (Doug) Lively, Joanne Bishop, and Rick (Robin) Calvert; grandchildren: Brent, Brenda, Erica (Jim), Douglas Michael, Brady (Hannah), and Alex (Kaitlin); great-grandchildren: Brandon, Jared, Colette, Jules, Piper, Avery, and Bode; siblings: Eilene LePelley, David (Marie) Brush; sister-in-law, Margaret Brush; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, her parents, Theo and Nina Brush, siblings: Ted Brush, Annetta (Richard) Payton, Lorna Jean (Rob) McGill, brother-in-law, Lee LePelley, and son-in-law, Doug Bishop.
At her request no services are planned.
Donations may be made to the Twin Falls Public Library Foundation, 201 4th Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID 83301; Twin Falls Bowling Association, c/o Bowladrome, Attn: Veronica (in the line description please write Youth Bowling), 220 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls, ID 83301; or the Mustard Seed, 702 Main Avenue North, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
