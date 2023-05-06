Nov. 9, 1937~ April 22, 2023

GOODYEAR, AZ—DeWitt Anton Moss passed away, April 22, 2023 in Goodyear, Arizona. DeWitt was born November 9, 1937 in Wendell, Idaho, the second child of Ferne Kalland Moss and Steeley L. Moss.

DeWitt graduated from Jerome High School in 1955. He married Carolyn Adams on June 29, 1957. He then attended Colorado School of Mines, graduating in 1959, with a degree in Chemical Engineering.

After graduation, DeWitt accepted a position as a Ciivil Engineer with the County of Los Angeles. DeWitt wanted to pursue a graduate degree and was recruited by United States Atomic Energy Commission. The program offered an MS in Nuclear Engineering from the Oak Ridge School of Reactor Technology.

During the next 14 years, DeWitt was involved as a Program Manager for development of Nuclear Fuels for Water Reactors and the Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactors. His job at the Atomic Energy Commission included stints in San Francisco, Oak Ridge, TN, Washington, DC and culminating as Senior Site Representative of the Experimental Breeder Reactor-II at INEL in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

DeWitt traveled extensively with the AEC and was anticipating another move to Washington, DC. DeWitt, with the concurrence of the family, chose to return to Ed and Ruth Adams’ farm. DeWitt had a farming background, and it would be an ideal situation for the family. Carolyn’s dad, Ed Adams, encouraged the family to build a wholesale bedding plant operation. This was a transition in 1974, from Ed Adams Floral becoming Moss Greenhouses.

In 1976, the governor appointed a task force to form the Jerome Recreation District. DeWitt was a member of that committee. He became a Director of the North Side Canal Co. This position resulted in an appointment to the Idaho Water Users Association, and as Idaho’s Representative to the National Water User’s Association. DeWitt was elected to several positions, including Vice President of the NWRA. During his tenure with the IWUA, he represented the State of Idaho regarding water and salmon ESA issues with the National Marine Fishery Services.

DeWitt was appointed a member of the Committee of Nine, a surface water organization that monitored Upper Snake River water usage and distribution. DeWitt served in this position for 12 years, including two years as Chairman.

After retiring in 1996, DeWitt and Carolyn enjoyed their winter seasons in Palm Desert, California and Goodyear, Arizona. DeWitt was passionate about living on a farm that was weed free. He never gave up on his endeavor to make the community more beautiful.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Adams Moss; and their two sons, Kevin (Dana) DeWitt Moss, and Gregory Edwin Moss (Kara Willman); grandchildren, Jennifer (Brandon) Moss Cornelison, Gerald DeWitt Moss, Maxwell Steeley Moss and Hank Adams Moss.

DeWitt was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Judy Tortel.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 East Ave. A., Jerome. A scholarship, in the name of DeWitt A. Moss, will be funded through the Jerome High School Foundation . . .www.Jeromefoundation.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on DeWitt’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.