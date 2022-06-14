January 30, 1981—April 22, 2022

BURLEY—Desirée Lea Rupert, left to be with her angels on April 22, 2022, at the age of 41. She was born on January 30, 1981, to Steven and Deborah Rupert (Whitacre) in Pocatello, Idaho. Desirée lived mostly in the Burley area.

She is survived by her father, Steven Rupert; stepmother, Kimberly (LaRoque) Rupert; sister, Brandalyn Rupert; and nephew, Damari Burns. She was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah (Whitacre) Rupert, grandparents Ermin and Nadine (Ramsey) Hall; Mary (Tillman) Rupert and great-grandmother Thelma (Lyons) Ramsey.

Desirée was an active member and a special part of the community and touched the heart of everyone she met. She loved her animals dearly and will join Tinkerbell and Sir Lennon Ringo McCartney the 1st.

A celebration of life will be held in honor of Desirée on Saturday July 2, 2022, at 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Steven Rupert’s home. Please contact Steven, Brandalyn or Derek Smith for details.