Derek Allen Molyneux

Sept. 11, 1981—May 28, 2022

MERIDIAN — On Saturday, May 28, our beloved Derek escaped the heaviness of this life and ran into the loving arms of His Savior. His battle is finally over and because of our Redeemer, he did not lose. He will rise again whole and free. Our hearts are shattered to live the rest of this earthly life without him... the anguish of what could have been, too much to bear. The only peace that comes is knowing that when we meet again he will be there, eager to lead us home.

Derek was born in Twin Falls, ID, on September 11, 1981, to Dave and Jeanne Molyneux. He was proud of his Kimberly roots and loved competing as a Bulldog in various sports. He grew up farming next to the men in his life and was forever a farmer at heart. He had a brilliant mind and the kind of laugh that filled your soul... man, that laugh will be missed.

He took a leap of faith and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at the age of 16. This choice would propel him into a part of life where the light outshined the darkness. He was called to the Trujillo, Peru mission. He faithfully served the people there and lifted everyone with his catch phrase “Keep on keeping on.”

On Easter of 2003, Derek met “his person”. It was love at first sight and just like that, less than months later Derek and Kendra Pocock were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on October 10, 2003. They created the most beautiful souls with the perfect mix of each other. Reagyn, their daughter, and Sawyer, their son. Derek was never more alive than when he was watching Reagyn dominate on the rugby field or getting a thrill with Sawyer, his favorite snowmobiling buddy. Derek hated hiking but would traipse all across the Sawtooths just to make Kendra’s heart happy. In the moments Derek loved, he loved harder than anyone. He had a gift of when you were his focus, nothing could compare. The love this family has for each other is complicated, deep, and real. If you know them, you know.

Derek blessed so many patients while working at various pharmacies in the Treasure Valley. His desire to work hard and provide for his family never ceased. He always said that was a way he could show his love for them. Even on the worst days he showed up and they are forever grateful.

In addition to his wife and children, Derek is survived by his mother, Jeanne Molyneux; his sister, Megan (Jayson) Arrington; and his brother, Adam (Tessa) Molyneux; his maternal grandmother, Claudia Andreason; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, David Molyneux; his fraternal grandparents, Marvin and Sally Molyneux; and his maternal grandfather, Lamar Andreason.

So much support and strength has been poured out upon the Molyneux family through the years. Innumerable tender mercies in the form of angels here on Earth. In a world of unknowns, we know we are loved, supported, and have people lined up to catch us when we are faint. Derek left us with the best. We are eternally grateful for all who loved on Derek and love us. Lastly, we are grateful for the Atonement of Jesus Christ that can heal us from the heartbreak, questions, regrets, fears, and longing we have on both sides of the veil.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 3, from 9:00-9:45 a.m., with the funeral following at 10:00 a.m. at the LDS chapel located at 2555 S. Stoddard Rd. in Meridian, ID. Derek’s burial will follow the same day at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, in Twin Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a contribution to Reagyn and Sawyer’s college funds (Venmo account @CollegeFundReagynSawyer).