Dec. 5, 1947 - July 6, 2023

JEROME — Dennis “Denny” Stauffer, of Jerome, passed away peacefully at home with his children by his side on July 6, 2023.

Denny was the fourth of five children born to Bill and Lida Stauffer, on December 5, 1947, in Jerome, Idaho.

Growing up in Jerome, he enjoyed working on the farm, playing outdoors with his close friends and family, and found his love for sports, which continued throughout his life. He graduated from Jerome High School in 1967. He was an accomplished student-athlete who went on to play multiple sports at Boise Junior College, and Ricks College and landed at Rocky Mountain College where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree.

Although battling extreme health issues, he managed to play a full football season at Rocky Mountain where he played running back, led the conference in interceptions on defense, and led the nation in punting. Some of his favorite stories to tell were of the pranks he pulled off at Ricks College, managing the Rocky Mountain swimming pool, and the time spent with his teammates.

After graduating, Denny returned to the Jerome family farm and began his teaching and coaching career. He taught for 37 years and coached three sports for most of those years. Denny loved being a Jerome Tiger. When he wasn't teaching or coaching, he helped manage a custom hay business and harvested his own crops.

Denny's greatest joy in life was his family. He welcomed daughter, Danielle, in March of ‘79, son, Cameron, in November of ‘91, and daughter, Kolbie, in November of ‘94. They were often found right by his side on the farm or while he coached the Jerome Tigers.

Whenever he had the opportunity, Denny loved to be in the mountains hunting the Howe country, fishing the banks of the Salmon, and raising and riding horses. Nothing made him happier than sharing those passions with his two grandsons, Ryker (8) and Clayton (3).

We'll miss our dad and papa, his sense of humor, and his love and support for his friends and family. Denny never met a stranger.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lida; sister, Jeanne Drown; brothers-in-law, Gary Drown and Leroy Weigle; and his nephew, Jeff Weigle.

Denny is survived by his three children, Danielle Ashby of Jerome, Cameron (McCall) Stauffer of Jerome, Kolbie (Kolby) Simmons of Twin Falls; his step-sons, Ryan (Melissa) Bowden of Old Hickory, TN, Tyson (Brittany) Bowden of Jerome; siblings, Barbara Weigle of Jerome, Bill (Pattie) Stauffer of Howe, Jim (Ann Kennedy-Cox) Stauffer of Boise; and grandchildren, Ryker Ashby, Dennis “Clayton” Stauffer, Brennyn and Kaitlynn Bowden, and Charlie, Lynlie, and Tayten Bowden.

Funeral service for Denny will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Jerome High School Auditorium, 104 S Tiger Drive, Jerome. Burial will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Denny's name to the Jerome Booster Club at 104 N. Tiger Dr., Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Denny's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.