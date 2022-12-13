Oct. 28, 1949—Dec. 9, 2022

BURLEY — Dennis Ray Byington, a 73-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, from unexpected heart complications. Dennis was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandpa, whom his grandchildren called, “Oompa.”

He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on October 28, 1949, and was the second of five children. His family moved to Boise where he graduated from Borah High School. Dennis served an honorable mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Argentina. After he returned, he graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, with a Bachelor’s degree in Speech and Drama and completed Army ROTC. He then went on to be commissioned in the United States Army and was sent to electronics/communications school in New Jersey. He later attended airborne school in Georgia, where he met the love of his life, Ursula Maria Froisland. They were married in the Washington, DC Temple on December 20, 1974, the week it opened.

After serving honorably in the military, Dennis and Ursula moved to Moscow, Idaho, where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate from the University of Idaho College of Law. They moved to Burley in 1982 where he practiced law for 37 years, including working as the Mini-Cassia Public Defender.

Dennis was very active in the community with music and the performing arts. He loved playing the piano, organ, and violin. He especially found joy in performing with the Magic Philharmonic Orchestra, along with being a guest conductor for many concerts. As President of the Mount Harrison Heritage Foundation for 20 years, he was involved in the creation of the King Fine Arts Center, and in directing numerous productions.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His service included being a member of three bishoprics, Scoutmaster for ten years, temple worker in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple, and serving two missions with his sweetheart in Mexico City, Mexico, and at the Kirtland, Ohio historical sites. His service was truly a reflection of his love for Jesus Christ and his family.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Delmer “Bing” and Georgia Belle Wheeler Byington.

He is survived by his wife, Ursula; eight children, Jason (Violet), Jeremy (Brooke), Justin (Jennilee), Jordan (Brittney), Janelle (Tom) Lungren, Jessica (Clayton) Fenton, Jacob (Sandra), and Jared (Kailey); 25 grandchildren; and his siblings, Janet (Stan) Hadley, LaDell (Bonnie), Linda (Steve) Kennedy, and Gary (Kathy).

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at the King Fine Arts Center, located at 2100 Parke Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Mark Dallon officiating. Military rites will be accorded in his honor by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Friday, at the Little Theatre of the King Fine Arts Center.

The family has organized a scholarship foundation in memory of Dennis and his love for music and the performing arts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through: Venmo, @DennisRByingtonFoundation, or Zions Bank, Dennis R. Byington Memorial Foundation, Inc.

A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at the following link: www.rasmussenwilson.com.