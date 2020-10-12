Dennis Anthony Keegan

Dennis (Denny) Anthony Keegan

March 3, 1953 ~ October 7, 2020

Dennis (Denny) Anthony Keegan a life-long resident of Twin Falls died Wednesday October 7, 2020 at EIRMC in Idaho Falls following a traumatic brain injury.

He was born March 3, 1953 in Twin Falls to Jim and Helen Keegan. Growing up Denny spent a lot of time outside camping with his family, skiing with his siblings, playing sports with the St. Eddy’s boys, and helping his parents with their apartments or potato business. He developed a deep love of the outdoors.

Denny graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1971 and went on to Lane Community College in Eugene Oregon. Graduating with an associate degree. After graduating, Denny returned to Twin Falls, where he met and married Shirley Keegan. Together they had two children, Kyle, and Melissa. Denny and Shirley had a beautiful life together and were married for thirty-seven years.

He worked the majority of his life at Keegan Inc, which he owned with his brothers. Denny was highly mechanical and enjoyed designing and building things. He designed and patented a potato bailing machine that made bagging much more efficient. Later in life he and his son owned Tour Ice in Twin Falls.