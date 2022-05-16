Dennis Allen Andrus, 79, of Jerome, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was the son of Ted Andrus and Arlayne (Bartholomew) Andrus, and was born March 10, 1943, in Wendell.

Dennis was the oldest of Ted and Arlayne's four children. Helping around the farm, he learned the need for and the value of hard work. After serving an LDS mission in the Eastern Atlantic States mission, Dennis met Denise Pollock at Utah State University. They were married soon after, and within a few years were continuing the tradition of farming in the Magic Valley. They eventually settled on a farm close to Dennis's father and brothers, near the Hagerman valley rim. It was there on “the Double D Ranch” that Dennis and Denise's family grew to seven children.

Years later, new work and agribusiness opportunities took Dennis and family to Truckee, California; Payette, Idaho; and Worland, Wyoming. In the late 90s, they returned to Hagerman and Dennis began selling manufactured homes. His marriage to Denise ended, and he found a new life partner in Susie Simpson. Dennis and Susie moved to Fruita, Colorado, and sold homes there for several years before returning to the Magic Valley, where Dennis retired with health complications while Susie worked in nursing.

Dennis will be remembered as a loving father and husband, for his strong work ethic and his sense of responsibility. He loved rodeos and old country-western music. He was as quick to demonstrate his Idaho farmer stubbornness as he was to smile and joke, make a friend, and help out a stranger. Throughout his life, Dennis was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Missionary, seminary teacher, bishop, and high councilor are some of the many callings in which he served. He loved the gospel and in it found great comfort and hope.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife Susie and children Kevin (Andrea), Cori (Rob), Kim (Taunacy), Casey (Heather), Staci (Steven), Natasha (Chester), Cody (Lyn), Cidnee (Seth), Christopher (Tara),and Joseph (Brianna); his 47 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, his sister Beverley (Karl), brother Clinton, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gary, and grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Jerome Stake Center located at 506 North Tiger Drive. There will be a viewing, at the Stake Center, starting at 9:30 a.m. prior to service. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel. Condolences can be left at demaraysjerome.com