February 8, 1955 ~ September 11, 2020

Denise Watson Lundquist, 65, a self-proclaimed “professional homemaker” of Swan Valley, slipped away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020, after a two year battle with cancer.

Denise was born on February 8, 1955, in Rupert, Idaho. She was the youngest daughter of Wayne and Leota Sheen Watson. She grew up in Hazelton, where she had a group of cousins that were very close in age and always stayed friends. Denise was very self-determined from a young age. She knew what she wanted and decided early on how she wanted her life to be. Denise stuck with her plan of marrying and having a large family.

She met Mark Lundquist at Ricks College, where they both danced with the Valhalla Folk Dance Team. She instantly knew he was the one and they were married on May 30, 1975. They were blessed with eight children. Denise’s children are her legacy and she loved to show them off. She lived for her children and grandchildren. Denise took pride in raising her children in her little valley on the river and it was her life’s work. She was known to take in teenagers and love them like her own. She didn’t want any credit, but was responsible for much of their success. She also earned five Eagle Scout awards, with the help of her sons.