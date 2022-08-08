Nov. 15, 1954—July 29, 2022

BOISE — Denise Ann (Maselter) Rollins passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 in her home in Boise, Idaho due to natural causes.

Denise was born November 15, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois to Harry and Betty Maselter. She was the second of two daughters. Her older sibling was Susan Mary Maselter. The family lived in Chicago until Denise was 8 years old when they relocated to Burley, Idaho. She graduated from Burley High School in 1972, and briefly attended Boise State University before she moved back to Burley.

Denise worked various jobs, but spent the majority of her career working as an accountant. She worked for Gerald Price and Associates for many years before joining Rural Electric (now United Electric). While working for United Electric throughout the remainder of her career she made valuable friendships until she retired to Boise.

Denise was blessed with a son and daughter from her two marriages. She raised her children in Burley where they both graduated from Burley High School. Both of her children moved to Boise and studied at Boise State University. Her son obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Marketing, and her daughter obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. Denise was extremely proud of her children and their accomplishments.

Denise was also blessed with two beautiful granddaughters and a loving grandson. She loved her grandchildren immensely, would talk about them constantly, and was grateful to spend her retirement with them.

Denise is survived by her children and grandchildren and was preceded in death by her sister and her parents. At her request, she will be cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date.