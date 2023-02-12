Aug. 25, 1965—Jan. 17, 2023

FLORENCE, OR — Denette “Dee” Curtis, 57, of Florence, Oregon, passed away on January 17, 2023. Her passing was unexpected, but due to an ongoing medical condition. Her body is no longer causing her pain.

Dee was born in Burley, Idaho, August 25, 1965 to Lois Jeanette Sorensen (Gunnison, UT), and Dennis Curtis (Burley, ID). Both of whom preceded her in death. She obtained her degree in Fashion Design and Merchandising from Brooks College in Long Beach, California. She was not married at her time of death however, she was survived by her beloved life partner, Charles Bronson, 74, of Florence, OR, since 2009.

She was an artist with works of art recognized and awarded through Murals, drawings, paintings and her focus in fashion design. She held various leadership and creative positions in her life. Her charm was admired by all who had the blessing of meeting her.

Dee was survived by her siblings: Randy Curtis, Rodney Curtis, Travis Curtis, Justin “JD” Curtis, Tiffany Johnson, and Benjamin “Bo” Miller; her son’s: Derek Backman, and Garrett Cleveland; her grandchildren: Brailee, Kacen, and Brooklyn; and her support pup Pocket,

She will be laid to rest in Declo Cemetery near her father. Her memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM (noon) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the LDS Chruch at 515 E. 16th Street, Burley, ID 83318