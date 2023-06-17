July 12, 1937—June 13, 2023

SPARKS, Nev. — Delphine (Recanzone) Cole was born in Winnemucca, Nevada, in 1937 to Olympio and Louise Recanzone. Delphine, the youngest of two daughters, grew up on a ranch in Paradise Valley, Nevada, and graduated from Elko High School.

After graduation she attended two years of Nursing School in Pocatello, Idaho where she met and married the love of her life, Maurice Cole. To that union they had two children, Joni and Roc Cole.

Maurice worked in road construction and the family lived in a trailer house spending several years in many of the small towns along I-80. When the kids were older, they relocated to Sparks, settling into a home so the kids could go to one school which meant Dad was only home on weekends.

When the highway expansion was going to destroy a pond full of fish, quick thinking Maurice contacted the Boy’s Club and asked them to process and use the fish. They agreed, and while attempting to dynamite the pond something went terribly wrong, and Delphine was widowed in 1971 at 33 years old.

As a stay-at-home mother, she was left with two young children and a small life insurance policy. While working full time as a Medical Transcriber, Delphine attended night school and graduated from the University of Nevada Reno with a degree in Registered Nursing.

Once the kids graduated and left the house, Delphine relocated to Twin Falls, Idaho in the late 1990’s, where she was married to Bush Beamer, and while their marriage ended their friendship lasted forever.

Delphine worked as a Registered Nurse for 30 years and retired from St. Luke’s Hospital. She lost her only daughter Joni in 2001 due to complications from diabetes, which permanently removed the light from Delphine’s beautiful eyes.

Delphine had a passion for golf, dancing, camping and fishing and she loved to travel. Thirty years of nursing led to three major back surgeries; her back pain eventually took away the game of golf she loved so much, but she would still dance whenever possible, and would pay dearly for it with back pain, but she always said it was well worth it. She enjoyed playing bridge and reading, always with her little dog Zeke by her side.

Delphine recently moved back to Sparks, Nevada to be closer to her son. She lived at Morning Star Senior Living and absolutely loved her life there including the residence and the staff.

Delphine was proceeded in death by her husband, Maurice and daughter Joni.

She leaves behind her devoted family including son, Roc Cole; sister, Vera Sigmon Mai (Bob); niece, Deb Mohlman (Ted); nephew, Jeff Sigmon (Melinda); grand-nephew, Trevor Arneberg (Lea); grand-niece, Samantha Guho (Matt); great-grand-nephew and niece: Griffin and Lucia Guho.

The family wishes to thank the staff, caregivers, and friends at Morning Star. Also, all of her dear friends in the Twin Falls, Idaho area whose kindness is most truly appreciated and will long be remembered.

Mom always said not to have a service for her but like I’ve done on a few occasions, I’m not going to honor that wish. I chose to celebrate my very best friend’s life!

The Celebration of Life will be held at Walton’s, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers or donations please just jot down a favorite memory of Delphine that can be shared.