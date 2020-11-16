April 20, 1922—November 13, 2020

DeLores Singer Dixon Fullmer, age 98, a resident of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Ashley Manor, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

DeLores was born in Gooding, Idaho on April 20, 1922, to Emma Louise Davis and Adolphus Minor Singer. She was the 11th child of 14 children. She attended Gooding schools and graduated in 1940.

DeLores had a happy childhood in Gooding even though she grew up during the Great Depression. She met Ray Hurd Dixon when she was in high school and they were married June 6, 1940 in the Salt Lake Temple. Shortly after their marriage, World War II began. Ray wanted to help in the war effort, so they moved to Los Angeles, California where Ray worked in airplane construction. The years during World War II were difficult because of rationing and blackouts. She was glad to return to Idaho in 1945 where they raised their four children on dairy farms in Wendell and Jerome.