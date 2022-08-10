Delores Marie Hopkins

TWIN FALLS — Delores Hopkins, 91, long time resident of Twin Falls, joined her heavenly family on August 5, 2022.

Born Delores Marie Trubl in St Paul, Nebraska, she was raised on the family farm near there and spoke Bohemian before learning English. Her grandparents came from Czechoslovakia and settled around the Warsaw, Nebraska area. They were hardworking, frugal, honest people and Delores learned much from them.

She married Jim Hopkins and together they raised 2 sons. The family moved to Idaho in the 1960’s and later settled in Hansen. Delores retired from Lamb Weston after 31 years.

Delores played saxophone and piano. Her favorite songs were polkas and waltzes. Delores always had a beautiful garden and won many prizes at the county fair for her dahlias. She hosted many family dinners and stuffed us with potato dumplings and rohliky. Delores loved to travel and never missed a chance to go shopping.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Trubl and Marie Puncochar; brothers, Chuck and Clayton Trubl; and husband Jim.

Delores is survived by her two sons, Jim (Gail), and Ralph (Mary); 7 grandchildren, Steven Hopkins ( Erica), Ralphie Hopkins (Jenifer), Felice England (Jason), Hilary Nelson (Josh), Tommy Hopkins (Brenna), Amy Lipshitz (Jason) and Zack Padilla; 16 great-grandchildren Dorian, Tristan, Ella, Tyler, Myann, Chyna, Mateo, Diemry, Aiden, Hunter, Wynter, Zach, Adella, Daryn, Kaelyn, and Eli; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Cassian and River.

Delores was a beautiful and classy lady and will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday August 12, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls, viewing one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.