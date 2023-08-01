May 25, 1943 - July 21, 2023

Delores Mae (Huber) Osborn, age 80, passed away on July 21, 2023. She spent her last days at home, peacefully sitting in her recliner, surrounded by those that love her, each one squeezing in for a chance to hold one of her hands.

Delores was born May 25, 1943 to Fredrick and Lydia Huber in Rupert, Idaho. She graduated from Minico High School in 1961.

Delores married Lewis Dean Osborn in 1963 and together they had four children, Denise, Katrina, Tony and Terry. After their separation she worked at Simplot for several years, and later at the Minidoka County Court House up until her retirement.

At that time Delores dove into her passions, and started really enjoying her free time, taking more trips and visiting more places, going out to lunches with friends, becoming a Master Gardener, and joining a gang of Red Hatters, participating in all of their shenanigans.

Delores was small but mighty, and if you asked her grandkids they would definitely tell you that she had boss energy. She was a powerhouse for most of her years, always doing a project, and always getting things done. You could often find her in her yard, wearing crocs, pulling weeds, tending flowers, and picking cucumbers. If you knew Dee, you knew that she made the best pickles, and holiday gatherings were spent fighting over the pickle bowl. Many years and holidays were spent at “Grandma Dee's”

Lots of our memories were made playing card games around her dining room table. In her later years she rekindled this passion and met with her friends often to play pinochle. Though she will be sorely missed, the love and memories that she shared will last with all that knew her.

She was proceeded in death by her father and mother, Fredrick and Lydia Huber, sister, Clara Gehring and brother, Wally Huber.

She is survived by her children: Denise Osborn, Katrina Black (Darren Onishi), Tony (Judy) Osborn, Terry Osborn; grandchildren: Tara Banda, Kneika Osborn, Tyler (Cherrie) Black, Bailey Black, Destiny Osborn, Dylan Osborn and Kolby Osborn; great-grandchildren: Aiden Banda, Jacinda Banda, Kaitlyn Banda, Hadelei Banda and Adalynn Rawson; great-great-grandchildren: Elle Banda-McClain, Rev McClain and Skye Tamcke.

Services will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11:00 am with a burial at the Rupert Cemetery following, and then a luncheon at the Rupert Senior Center. A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.