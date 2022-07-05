DeLores Jean Smyer

Dec. 16, 1934—July 3, 2022

DECLO — DeLores Jean (Kowitz) Smyer, an 87-year-old longtime resident of Declo, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home with her husband, Norman, by her side.

DeLores was born December 16, 1934, in her parents’ home near Burley, Idaho. She was the eldest of five children born to Fredrick Otto Kowitz and Emma Gerlach Kowitz. In 1944, her family moved to a small farm north of Declo. She completed her education in Declo and graduated Salutatorian of the Class of 1953.

It was in 1951 when her path would cross with Norman Lee Smyer of Albion. The closure of the Albion Normal School brought Albion secondary students to Declo and would mark the opening chapter of a love story that would span 70-plus years. Norman and DeLores were married on November 27, 1953, in the old Declo gymnasium. Together they built a life in this community. They purchased their current property just north of Declo in 1955, then proceeded to welcome four children, build a comfortable and welcoming home, and establish a legacy of service and love.

In 1968, DeLores began her career working with the Cassia County School District, where she spent 46 years at Declo Elementary. In her role as secretary, she served numerous principals and teachers and countless students and families.

After retiring at the age of 82, she continued to volunteer with school registration. Her commitment to community was exemplified through countless hours of service to the Declo schools and Alumni Association, Declo Days planning committee, PTA, Cub Scouts, 4-H, and student programs including Odyssey of the Mind and Renaissance.

Family was of the utmost importance to DeLores. She was exceptional at gathering both immediate and extended family together. Sunday dinners and holidays were always filled with great food, conversation and love.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Smyer of Declo; children, Gaylen (Carolyn) Smyer of Declo, Kevin (Arlene) Smyer of Albion, Debra (Rhett) Matsen of Declo, and Lesa (Jay) Fox of Declo; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Doreen Leonard of Filer, Chuck (Arlene) Kowitz of Declo, Jolene (Joel) Johnstun of Boise, and Lynette (Craig) Brackenbury of Declo; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

DeLores is preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Juneal and Walter Quast, Jr.; nephew, Brian Michel; and niece, Teresa Bailey.

A special thank you to the staff of the Idaho Kidney Center Home Dialysis, Horizon Home Health & Hospice, and Minidoka Home Health for their care and services.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cassia County Education Foundation in memory of DeLores Smyer and designated for Declo Elementary.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.