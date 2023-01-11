Sept. 28, 1936—Jan. 9, 2023

Delores Dee Orton (Stephenson) died on January 9, 2023, at the home of her son in Oregon. She was 86 years old.

She was born to parents Dee and Allida Stephenson on Sept. 28, 1936 in McCammon, Idaho. She spent most of her life in Utah, Nevada, and Idaho; most recently in Twin Falls, Idaho.

She was beautiful, intelligent, kind, friendly, spiritual, adventuresome and loyal to friends and family. She worked and struggled to see that her kids were cared for but also that they knew how to care for themselves.

As with all of us, her life was a struggle; but she met those challenges with grace and determination. She has gone home to God and family. We who remain have been blessed by her faith, courage, and service.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January, 14, 2023 at the LDS church on 1134 N College Rd W, Twin Falls, ID. Viewing at 10:00 am, Services at 11:00 and burial in the Norton Cemetery in McCammon, ID (1700 State St.) at 3:00 pm.