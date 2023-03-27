Aug. 4, 1937—March 21, 2023

Delbert Gene Fox passed away on March 21, 2023. He was born on August 4, 1937, to Ray Gordon and Brica Fox in Pottersville, Missouri.

Gene’s family moved to Idaho when he was seven. He attended schools in Twin Falls and Buhl. Gene married Vivian Head on September 17, 1960, and was drafted into the Army later that year. He was stationed in Germany for one year. Vivian then joined him, and they were able to tour Europe.

He attended Glendale Community College for two years earning his Associate degree. He then worked in retail, real estate and later started the Fox Landscaping Company.

After 15 years, he retired from landscaping and worked as a Security Officer at Honeywell, finally retiring in 2004.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Ray (Brica) Fox, brother, Neal Fox. He is survived by his wife, Vivian of 62 years, son, Mason (Amy) Fox, daughter, Heather (Paul) Underwood, granddaughters: Kailei, Lexei and Maddei, and grandson, Tyson, a sister, Ruth Wixom and a brother, Troy Fox.

A Visitation and hot breakfast will be at Chapel of the Chimes, 7924 N. 59th Avenue, Glendale at 9:00 AM Wednesday, March 29, 2023 with a service to follow at 11:00 AM. There will be an escort from the mortuary to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix for a Graveside service from 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gene’s honor may be made to American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com.